Israel says it has dropped 6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tons in the past six days, on Gaza killing more than 1,400 people as fears of a humanitarian disaster in the besieged Palestinian enclave mount.

Israel has imposed a complete siege of Gaza, cutting access to food, water, medicines, and fuel, as its forces prepare for a possible ground assault.

Officials in Gaza said the dead included children, women, and healthcare workers. Thursday alone saw the killing of 150 people.

The incessant bombing, forcing 338,000 Palestinians to flee their homes and take shelter, has destroyed entire neighborhoods in Gaza home to 2.3 million people, half of them children. More than 12,600 homes have sustained damage due to Israeli air strikes.

The United Nations humanitarian office said Israeli bombardment of Gaza has leveled more than 1,000 homes since Saturday while another 560 housing units saw severe damage and were rendered uninhabitable.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll in the occupied West Bank has also surged while more than hundreds of people have been injured.

On the Israeli side, at least over a thousand people have been killed since the armed Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel and took Israeli people captive.

Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood caught the Israeli authorities unaware. Besides launching rocket fire, the Palestinian faction also sent its fighters from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, where they attacked military targets, briefly took control of some Israeli settlements, and took dozens of civilians and soldiers hostage.

International law prohibits states from any military occupation, however temporary. United Nations General Assembly Resolution 37/43 also reaffirms that people struggling for independence and liberation from colonial rule have the right to do so using all available means, including armed struggle.

For decades, Israel, aided and abetted by the American empire, has sought to erase Palestine politically from the map. Over the past few days, Palestinians have proved, once again, that they will not easily give up their indigenous claim to and sovereignty over the land stolen from them.

Palestinians have recorded all the killings, the torture, and the abuse. They cataloged the stolen homes, lands, and other vital resources. They documented how Israeli state violence deprives them of their freedom.

How did the leading members of the international community respond to all this evidence of Israel’s relentless brutality? They responded with something much worse than silence.

They voiced their support, repeatedly and loudly, for Israel. They aided and abetted Israel’s colonial oppression and encouraged it to intensify its efforts to expel Palestinians from their remaining lands and erase Palestine from history and global politics.

The aim of the recent attacks on Israel from Gaza is not to immediately liberate Palestine. Rather, these operations mean to change the outlook and dynamic of the struggle. They mean to shake up the current international consensus, which holds that Palestine is a lost cause, and should be completely ignored and eventually forgotten.

These operations are reminders and from the viewpoint of those who call for organized armed resistance, the only ones that will work in this system that Palestinians exist and will never give up their right to live as a free and sovereign people on their lands.

The deadly medieval siege that has been imposed on Gaza since 2007 supported by the European Union and the United States along with recurrent genocidal wars launched by Israel is an attempt to make the Palestinians of Gaza disappear albeit slowly and painfully.

No more! Enough is enough. The resistance movements in Gaza, right and left, have decided to turn the table upside down. They have given the Palestinian struggle a new impetus, a clear direction towards liberation and decolonization.