Tel Aviv: Israel has declared UN chief Antonio Guterres “persona non grata” by accusing him of not condemning the Iranian attack.

According to the World News Agency, Israel also banned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres from entering the country. Israeli Foreign Minister Katz said in a statement that anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil.

Foreign Minister Katz called the UN Secretary General anti-Israel, accusing Antonio Guterres of supporting terrorists, rapists and murderers. Israeli Foreign Minister Katz added that Antonio Guterres supported the killers of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and now Iran, the mother of global terrorism.

Foreign Minister Katz said that future generations will remember the role of Antonio Guterres as a stain on the history of the United Nations.

It should be remembered that on Iran’s missile attack on Israel last night, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the wider conflict in the Middle East and emphasized the need to stop the escalation of violence in the region and for an immediate ceasefire.

It should be noted that Israel has always been a strong critic of the United Nations and relations have become more strained since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.