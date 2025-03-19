The brutal bombing in Gaza has intensified after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s threats. According to the international news agency, the United Nations headquarters in the Deir al-Balah area of ​​Gaza was also hit by Israeli bombing.

Six officials were seriously injured in the Israeli attack on the UN office and were transferred to a nearby hospital, but one foreign official died during treatment.

The identity of the foreign UN official killed in the Israeli attack will be released after receiving permission from his family.

On the other hand, the Israeli army, displaying its traditional bravado, said that the reports of targeting the UN headquarters were baseless.

It should be remembered that more than 430 Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli bombing in Gaza since yesterday, including more than 180 children.