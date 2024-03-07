Israel approves thousands more illegal constructions to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to foreign media, the Israeli government has decided to further illegal construction in the occupied West Bank under which 3400 houses have been approved.

According to reports, 70 percent of these illegal constructions will be built in the eastern part of occupied Jerusalem, while the rest will be built in and around Bethlehem.

Jewish settlement in Palestine is harmful to the peace process, America

The Israeli minister said that these new constructions are being done in response to the recent Palestinian attack on the Jewish colony of Ma’ali Adumim.

In this regard, the report of the Israeli newspaper has confirmed that the Higher Planning Committee and the Civil Administration Body have made a plan to implement the government policy, according to which 3476 constructions are planned in the occupied West Bank, of which 2452 constructions should be done in Ma’ali Idomim. will

The Israeli finance minister says that over 18,500 constructions have been approved in the occupied West Bank in the past few years.

On the other hand, the Palestinian authorities have condemned Israel’s approval of new constructions and said that they received reports of approval in June last year.

According to reports, most of the international community declares Israel’s Jewish settlement project to be a violation of international laws, but Israel continues to show its stubbornness and is carrying out illegal constructions.