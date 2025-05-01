Qatar has stressed that the release of hostages in Gaza after the Iran war is a golden opportunity for an agreement between the parties, which Israel and Hamas should take advantage of.

According to the International News Agency, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari said in a statement that Qatar is engaged in mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

He added that a positive atmosphere has been created after the ceasefire between Iran and Israel in which progress can be made on the release of Israeli hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Qatari spokesman told the AFP news agency that if we do not take advantage of this opportunity, it will be one of the many opportunities that have been missed in the recent past.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said that we do not want another such rare opportunity to be missed. Which could pave the way for peace in the region.

Israeli media have also claimed that thanks to Qatar’s efforts, this issue has once again come to the negotiating table, on which progress is expected in the coming days.

It should be remembered that Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,500 and taking 251 hostages.

Dozens of these hostages are still alive and Hamas holds the bodies of many. Most of the hostages were killed in Israeli bombing.