According to the Arab media, Qatar announced an agreement on a break in the war between Israel and Hamas. Arab media say that an agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas on a 4-day pause in the war, according to which the Palestinian resistance group will release hostages from October 7, in which 50 women and children were released. According to Arab media, 150 Palestinians will be released from Israeli prison under the agreement.

Approval of Gaza hostage release deal with Hamas

Earlier, in a cabinet meeting chaired by the Israeli Prime Minister, the agreement with Hamas for the release of hostages in Gaza was approved.

According to the Israeli media, the statement issued by the Israeli government has said that the Israeli government has approved the release of Palestinian prisoners and a temporary ceasefire agreement in exchange for the release of 50 people detained by Hamas in Gaza.

According to the British news agency, the Israeli Prime Minister consulted with his War Cabinet and National Security Cabinet before the cabinet meeting to approve the agreement.

Israel will continue its mission: Netanyahu

In the cabinet meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister said that with the help of US President Joe Biden, they reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, but Israel will continue its mission without any changes. will go

Earlier, the head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, also indicated that the ceasefire agreement was approaching.

Armistice agreement with Israel close to reaching: Ismail Haniyeh

In his statement, Ismail Haniyeh said that we are close to reaching a ceasefire agreement, Hamas has conveyed its position to the Qatari brothers and mediators.

Palestinians want to see the establishment of a state: America

On the other hand, the United States said that it is difficult to say what the outcome of the conflict will be, but at the end of the war, the Palestinians want to see the establishment of a state. According to the principle, there should be no reduction in the Gaza area, and no Palestinian should be expelled from Gaza. go

The spokesperson of the US State Department said that the establishment of a Palestinian state that unites the West Bank and Gaza is a policy that the US supports and wants to achieve.

The spokesperson of the US Department of State said in his press briefing that efforts are being made to minimize the loss of lives in Gaza and to deliver more humanitarian aid.

It should be noted that since October 7, more than 14,000 Palestinians have been martyred in the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 5,500 children and many women, while more than 33,000 Palestinians have been injured.