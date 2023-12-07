The Israeli army admitted to carrying out 10,000 airstrikes on Gaza during two months and has announced to speed up the attacks.

Israel continues to bomb residential areas, hospitals, schools, and UN shelters in the north and south of Gaza City, but the international community remains a silent spectator to the violations of international humanitarian law.

21 members of the Arab journalist’s family were martyred by the Israeli bombardment of the Jabalia camp, while Khan Yunis has been besieged and the attacks on Palestinians going to Rafah continue.

On the other hand, water was released in the tunnels of Gaza by the Israeli forces. It has been confirmed that two more Israeli soldiers were killed in the ground operation of the Israeli army due to fierce clashes with the Palestinian resistance in different places in Gaza.

In response to the Israeli attacks, the Al-Qassam Brigade also attacked the Israeli army, 10 Israeli soldiers were killed and 24 Israeli tanks were destroyed in the rocket attacks in Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the US has announced new visa restrictions for those involved in harming peace and security in the West Bank and attacking Palestinians.

It should be noted that American TV CNN has said in its report about the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for the past two months that Israel can end the war in Gaza in January 2024 since October 7.

According to the American TV report, surgical operations against Hamas will continue after the end of the ground war.

CNN quoted American officials as saying that Israel’s operations in southern Gaza will not be as severe as in northern Gaza.

On the other hand, Israeli authorities want to end the Gaza war several weeks before parliamentary elections in March.

According to a foreign media report, the Israeli Prime Minister has said that he will not give control of Gaza to any international force after the war.

Israel says the war in Gaza has entered a second phase that could be difficult.

According to an Israeli government spokesman, Israel is entering a new phase of its war in Gaza, where it considers the war to be militarily difficult, but also in terms of reducing civilian casualties in its goal of eliminating Hamas. is trying

According to Arab media, Israel has launched an operation in the Hamas-controlled areas of the Gaza Strip, where the population of about 1 million refugees from the northern regions has increased.

It should be noted that the total number of Palestinian martyrs, including more than 7,000 children, has exceeded 16,000, while the number of injured has exceeded 43,600.