RAWALPINDI: Two children were killed and two soldiers were hurt in a gunfight between militants and security forces in South Waziristan’s Zinghara region, according to a report from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the soldiers also killed eight terrorists during the operation after receiving a tip.

According to ISPR, a shootout between security personnel and militants featured a fierce gunfight and mortar fire.

Currently, both urban and rural parts of Pakistan are seeing a wave of terrorist attacks. Terrorists target the nation’s security forces, law enforcement officers, and unarmed civilians.

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership decided to track down the attackers despite the fact that the attacks continue in order to stop them from undermining the legitimacy of the government by conducting intelligence-based operations (IBO) to clear out areas where militants have infiltrated in order to prevent this from happening.

Security troops killed a terrorist commander who was responsible for an attack on a census team the day before in the Gara Guldad neighbourhood of Dera Ismail Khan’s Tehsil Kulachi.

In Tank’s Raghzai neighbourhood, terrorists opened fire on a police force doing census security duties. Constable Dil Jaan decided on martyrdom as a result.The Election Commission of Pakistan requested protection for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this week, but the Ministry of Defence declined.

Due to the “situation in the country,” the Pakistani Army will not be available for election duties this year, according to the ministry, which also noted that the army’s “top priority” was the security of the nation’s borders.