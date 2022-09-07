The PTI spin machine has chosen to stick with its standard “he-didn’t-mean-that” defense, with former ministers like Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, and Fawad Chaudhry adamant that their leader said nothing offensive.

The ISPR has chosen to characterize former prime minister Imran Khan’s unusually careless, provocative, and ill-advised choice of words on Sunday as “defamatory” and “uncalled for.” The ISPR criticized Imran’s reckless attempt to “politicize the top leadership of the Pakistan Army” and “scandalize” the COAS selection process in a statement, expressing its “aghast” at the PTI chairman’s statements. One does wonder what Imran and his party were thinking as they continued down a political path that was incredibly detrimental [for the nation] while indulging in any and all whims and fancies that seemed to spring to them.

Imran made the claim in his speech on Sunday that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari wanted to choose their “favorite” army head because if a “strong and patriotic army chief” was chosen, he would inquire about their corruption.

As was to be expected, the comments incited indignation among those in authority, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing Imran’s comments as a “despicable” attempt to “malign institutions.” It appears that not everyone in the PTI is also willing to take this route. Almost immediately after making the comments, President Arif Alvi distanced himself from them, stating the PTI leader should address them directly. The PTI spin machine has chosen to stick with its standard “he-didn’t-mean-that” defense, with former ministers like Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, and Fawad Chaudhry adamant that their leader said nothing offensive.

Whatever the post-event justifications made, the truth is that the PTI has been heading down a path of turmoil and regrettably appears to want to bring everyone else down with it. It is understandable that the ISPR decided to respond to the former PM’s excessively divisive statements. Imran has been spouting various conspiracy theories from the pulpit for months now. In this political non-thriller, everything has gone wrong due to the protagonist’s relentless jabs at “neutrality” and his party’s and supporters’ unprecedented attacks on institutions.

The ISPR statement, however, could be viewed as some wise counsel from Imran Khan, who has undoubtedly gotten himself into trouble with his Sunday speech. Analysts have questioned why he chose to make such insinuations, particularly in relation to an appointment that was so significant and strategically delicate. Imran’s agitation seems to be out of control as November draws near and new elections don’t appear to be in the cards. Imran may have deemed it best to increase pressure to compel an early election due to the typical rumors going around.

One hopes that better judgment will eventually win out and Imran will be able to distinguish between political opposition and struggle and self-centered politicians that do not give a damn about the people they are supposed to represent. No matter how many times they go around the conspiracy wheel, the PTI leadership as a whole may need to be reminded that sometimes it is preferable to refrain from defending the unjustifiable.