The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a national song ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ to commemorate ‘Pakistan Day’.

Highlighting the ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of 81 years of Pakistan, this song celebrates the compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and the feeling of oneness consolidating Pakistan into one nation, despite being a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The national song has been sung by Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. Abid Hassan has written it while the composition is also by Ali Zafar.