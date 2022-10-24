ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has conveyed its profound sadness over the unfortunate passing of veteran journalist and anchor Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

ISPR prayed for the deceased soul and his family in a condolence statement on Monday.According to ISPR, “May Allah elevate Arshad Sharif’s ranks and offer tolerance to the bereaved family members in this hour of sadness.”

Arshad Sharif, a seasoned journalist and news anchor, passed away Sunday night in Kenya after being shot in the head. The police in Kenya have verified this.