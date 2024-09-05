Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Shareef Chaudhry will hold a press conference today (Thursday).
According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry will address the media at 2:15pm.
It said the army spokesman would brief the media on steps being taken for internal security and efforts to ward off terrorism.
