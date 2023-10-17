All economic indicators of Pakistan are improving, Malik Bostan.

ISLAMABAD:Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi exclusive conversation in Sachi baat program with Former Governor of Sindh Moinuddin Haider Islamic countries are already under the influence of America,Hamas attacks have already opened up matters, Many needy countries have turned towards America, There is a severe shortage of basic necessities in Palestine at the moment,

International organizations including the United Nations are emphasizing on relief activities, How can such a large population be deprived of their land,Pakistan could not play a sufficient role in this matter, We should not lag behind in this matter, former Governor of Sindh Our economy has deteriorated for many years, people are worried,

The Army went ahead and contributed to the restoration of the economy, The caretaker government has also started improving the economy, Lower petrol prices are expected to reduce transportation costs, The economy has recovered, people will breathe a sigh of relief if they get relief, Political people have many interests of their own, Institutions have become very weak in the pattern of our politics, Due to corruption, the country has become economically hollow, Those who have power use it,Those who have done wrong will be caught now, Accountability should be strict and no one should be left out,

Good work should be encouraged, The election has been announced, it is certain to be held, The entire Tehreek-e-Insaf has gone underground and scattered, former Governor Sindh The world is afraid of Pakistan’s capabilities, former Governor Sindh

It is hoped that Pakistan will establish a strong position on the issue of Palestine,There is a soft spot for Gaza in the hearts of the people of Pakistan, If nothing can be done, aid should be provided on the basis of humanitarianism

Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program,For the last several days, the value of the dollar has fallen continuously,If the dollar has gone up a little today, it doesn’t matter, All economic indicators of Pakistan are improving, The reduction in petrol prices has brought a huge relief to the public, When the dollar is expensive, everything becomes expensive, In 2015, Bangladesh created a caretaker government model for 2 years,The result was that today Bangladesh has overtaken us,

The prices of goods are going down all over the world, but they are going up in our country Due to the decrease in the value of the dollar, our exports have also increased a little, Good steps have been taken to save the Pakistani economy from sinking,

Hands were laid on every man who was playing with the security of Pakistan,Common people are not interested, their basic needs should be fulfilled, The stock market is expected to improve further in the coming days,Funds and big investments will come in the coming days,The morale of the people and businessmen has increased, said economist