The greatest retail mall in the nation’s capital was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday, but firefighters managed to contain it. Several masterpieces of Islamic calligraphy, however, were lost in the blaze.

Wasil Shahi spent years creating the calligraphy pieces that were displayed during a three-day Islamic calligraphy exhibition in conjunction with the Holy Prophet’s birthday celebrations (PBUH).

The artist described his ordeal in a social media post on how the artworks he had worked so hard and with such dedication to had vanished in a matter of minutes. He claimed that out of 21 paintings, a massive fire damaged at least 9 of them.

The food court was crowded with guests when the incident started about lunchtime, and roaring flames were seen nearby. Later, as more floors were consumed by fire, burned debris began to fall onto the exhibition hall floor, where artwork was on show.

The bereaved artist described his suffering, stating that gold foil was utilised to design these pieces of art, which took years to complete.