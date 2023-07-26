After several administrative employees of Bahawalpur’s Islamia University were detained by law enforcement, SCARY accusations have surfaced. Police claim that when the person was recently arrested, obscene material was discovered on his phone and that drugs were located on the head security officer of the university. Apparently, the university’s treasurer and a transport officer were also found in possession of drugs and other comparable items. In addition, a police investigation, the specifics of which were made public in this article, alleges that a “group of teachers” engaged in the selling of drugs as well as the exploitation and extortion of female students and teachers. These are serious claims that should not be dismissed.

Simple denials are insufficient in light of the seriousness of the allegations, even though the vice chancellor of the university has denied any misconduct and one of the accused believes he is being framed. To ascertain the truth of the problem, a comprehensive investigation is required. If there is sufficient evidence that crimes have been committed, all those concerned must be punished with the harshest penalties allowed by law.

Unfortunately, multiple schools, colleges, and universities around the nation have reported drug sales. The situation is made even more dangerous by the possibility that university employees are engaged in drug trafficking. The allegations that female faculty members and students may have experienced sexual harassment and blackmail at this university are equally horrifying. Higher education institutions, as well as all other businesses and educational institutions, must be safe places where girls and women can study and work without being concerned about sexual predators and harassers. These reports suggest that the environment may be completely toxic at many schools. The university’s vice chancellor was called to the committee’s meeting on Monday but did not attend; the committee has begun investigating the situation. A committee has also been established by the temporary chief minister of Punjab to investigate the situation. So that the guilty can be punished, these investigations must be reliable and reveal the truth. In order to eliminate the notion that a cover-up is taking place, university officials must also help with the inquiries. Beyond the Bahawalpur University, a broader reckoning should determine whether colleges across the nation offer a setting where students, especially women, may study without fear of harassment, while drug use and other damaging activities need to be reduced. Beyond the Bahawalpur University, a broader reckoning should determine whether colleges across the nation offer a setting where students, especially women, may study without fear of harassment, while drug use and other damaging activities need to be reduced.