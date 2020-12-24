ISLAMABAD:Islamabad United on Thursday announced that the already expired contract of Misbah ul Haq as its Head Coach will not be renewed, given Misbah s commitment with the National side and the new conflict of interest rules of the PCB.

Misbah had previously been the captain of the two Islamabad United teams that had won the PSL in 2016 and 2018. He was appointed as the Head Coach of Islamabad United in December 2019. Islamabad United would like to thank Misbah-ul-Haq for his association with the franchise and would like to wish him the best in his current role with the National side.

Ali Naqvi, the Owner of the Franchise, said, “Misbah has been an integral part of Islamabad United since being picked in the draft of PSL Season 1 in December 2015, and has been instrumental in making us the most successful team of the PSL. ISLU will miss his experience, guidance and wisdom but we respect the constraints of PCB s new rules and his commitments to the National side. We wish him the best in his professional as well as personal life.”

Misbah-ul-Haq said, “I obviously have an attachment to Islamabad United and the relationships that we have built over the past five years. But with back to back World T20s coming up I want to focus on the PSL from a purely neutral perspective. For anyone involved in Pakistan Cricket their national commitments should always be the priority, and for that I believe I will have to sacrifice my franchise commitments.

I wish the best of luck to Islamabad United for PSL 6, and the foundation we have built in that franchise will hopefully be a ladder to success for them for this year and future PSLs to come.”