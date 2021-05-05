ISLAMABAD: The capital city Wednesday reported the lowest number of new cases of Covid-19 in 10 days, quoting a health official .

Islamabad has registered gradual decline in new cases of Covid-19. District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia has stated that 204 new cases reported in the capital territory in 24 hours, which is minimum in last 10 days.

The ratio of positive cases in the city has been recorded 5.06 percent in last 24 hours. In the said time 4,035 tests were conducted in Islamabad, the DHO stated. Five Covid-19 patients were died in the city in last 24 hours, the health official said.

DHO Islamabad termed the coronavirus situation stable in Islamabad. The citizens should strictly follow the coronavirus SOPs, the official said. He advised people to avoid travel in Eid holidays. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 119 more lives across Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 18,429.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,113 new infections surfaced when 44,838 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.17%, the NCOC said.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases currently stands at 841,636 with the addition of 4,113 new cases. Thus far, 733,062 patients have recuperated from the disease.