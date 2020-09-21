Islamabad rejects Indian media report on envoy’s visa

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Office on Sunday termed a report of Indian media regarding assignment visa for senior Indian diplomat as Charge d’ Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, as fake.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that leaking misleading information and twisting facts is not only contrary to diplomatic norms but is also not helpful in the conduct of diplomatic relations. “The news in certain sections of Indian media, quoting sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, regarding assignment visa for senior Indian diplomat Jayant Khobragade proposed as Charge d’ Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad is misleading,” said the spokesperson.

It may be recalled that following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan took a number of steps, including the downgrading of diplomatic relations with India. The purpose of downgrading the relations was to register Pakistan’s strong protest and condemnation of India’s illegal, inhuman and unacceptable actions in IIOJK.

Pakistan believes that by proposing a senior diplomat, who has already served as ambassador in another post, India is trying to circumvent the effect of downgrading of diplomatic relations,which is obviously not in line with Pakistan’s decision. However, keeping in view the diplomatic norms, Pakistan has counselled India to nominate an officer with seniority commensurate with Pakistan’s decision of downgrading the diplomatic relations. As for the veiled threats in Indian media reports that the issue of grant of assignment visa to Khobragade will “further destabilize” India-Pakistan relations, it must be clear that the relations between India and Pakistan are inextricably linked to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, he said.

A just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is critical for durable peace and stability in South Asia. Accordingly, India is once again reminded of its international obligations with regard to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. India must listen to the voices of the Kashmiri people and the world community, said the spokesman. TLTP