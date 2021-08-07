ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police hosted a ceremony to pay tributes to martyred personnel of the force and especially invited their family members ensuring to stand with them in any challenging time.

The ceremony was held at Police Line Headquarters Islamabad and was attended among others by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP Headquarters, AIG (Operations) and family members of martyred personnel.

The IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman distributed gifts among family members of martyred personnel and said that we were indebted to martyrs who laid down their lives for security of the country. He said that this ceremony was being held to pay tributes to them as sacrifices of brave custodian of law would be always remembered. “We are proud of police martyrs who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens”, he maintained.

The IGP vowed that that Police force would continue efforts to serve the people while all issues of families of martyred personnel would be resolved. The doors of his office are always open for the families of martyred personnel, he said adding that Islamabad police force would not leave them alone in any challenging time.

He said that jobs of 286 children or family members of martyred cops of Islamabad police have been regularized. Several welfare steps for policemen had been initiated which include provision of best medical facilities for them as well as their family member while MoUs with well-reputed private laboratories were signed in this regard.

Moreover, he said that education facilities were ensured for the children of policemen in renowned institutions. The family members of the martyred cops can avail all these facilities free of cost while serving policemen have been given 50 percent concession on them.

He said that 53 policemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow before the anti-social elements. The IGP Islamabad assured the families of martyred personnel to stand with them in any difficult time and not to forget the services of those who sacrificed their lives for our bright future.

He said that special desk has been set up at police line headquarters to facilitate the families of martyred personnel. The IGP said that he salutes to mothers, sisters and widows of martyred cops who always encouraged the brave custodians of law and they sacrificed their lives for bright future of next generations.

The IGP mingled with the children of martyred personnel and said that people were living in their houses peacefully due to sacrifices of their elders. Lauding the services of the martyred police officers, he said their sacrifices are testimony to the fact that Pakistan is in safe hands.

The family members of martyred cops also thanked the IGP for honoring them and acknowledging the services of the martyrs.