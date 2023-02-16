ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) claimed on Thursday that the suspects in the F-9 park rape case were killed in retaliatory fire after they allegedly opened fire on a police checkpoint in the capital.

Two motorcycle-riding gunmen reportedly started shooting at police roadblock D-12 early in the morning, according to a tweet from the Islamabad police’s official Twitter account.

ناکہ D-12 پر فائرنگ ۔ اسلام آباد ناکہ پر دو نا معلوم مسلح موٹر سائیکل سواروں کی فائرنگ۔ پولیس اہلکاران حفاظتی اقدامات کی وجہ سے محفوظ رہے۔ زخمی حملہ آوروں کو ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیا مگر وہ جانبر نہ ہوسکے۔ شاخت کا عمل جاری ہے۔ سیکیورٹی کے پیش نظر خصوصی ناکے لگائے گئے تھے۔

The capital police continued by saying that safety precautions ensured the safety of police officers during the incident. They also said that although both “assailants” were taken to a hospital, they eventually passed away from their wounds.

The gunmen were identified and both were connected to the F-9 park rape investigation, the police tweeted hours later.

Additionally, they stated that one of the accused was complicit in a murder that occurred during a heist and that the “attackers” were wanted for serious crimes, including street crimes.

ناکہ ڈی 12/ملزمان کی پولیس پر فائرنگ۔ مرنے والے حملہ آوروں کی شناخت ہوگئی۔ دونوں ملزمان سٹریٹ کرائم سمیت سنگین جرائم کی وارداتوں میں مطلوب تھے۔ ایک ملزم ڈکیتی کے دوران قتل میں اشتہاری تھا۔ دونوں ملزمان ایف نائن پارک میں لڑکی سے زیادتی کے وقوعہ میں بھی ملوث۔

On February 2, the incident happened. The victim claims that she was in the park with a male companion when she was sexually assaulted by the suspects under threat of violence.

The woman and a friend were in the park when two armed robbers appeared, took them as hostages, and took them to a wooded part of the park.