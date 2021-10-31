ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police bade farewell to two of its outgoing officers

paying homage to their dedicated services to the force as well as for the

maintenance of law and order in the capital city.

Both the officers including SP (Supreme Court) Chaudhry Arshad Mehmood and

DSP (Legal Branch) Syed Azhar Hussain Shah were honored at a farewell

reception also attended by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIGs, AIGs,

SSPs, SPs and officials of the force.

The IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman appreciated the services of outgoing

officers who he said had served the force with dedication and commitment. He said

that their services to make Islamabad Police a distinctive force would be

remembered forever.

Both the officers were inducted in Islamabad Police as Assistant Sub Inspector.

The IGP appreciated the services of both officers in maintaining law and order and

ensuring effective policing measures.

The outgoing officers also appreciated the leadership qualities of the heads of the

Islamabad Police and hoped that the organization would become model police

under their guidance.