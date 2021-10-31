ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police bade farewell to two of its outgoing officers
paying homage to their dedicated services to the force as well as for the
maintenance of law and order in the capital city.
Both the officers including SP (Supreme Court) Chaudhry Arshad Mehmood and
DSP (Legal Branch) Syed Azhar Hussain Shah were honored at a farewell
reception also attended by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIGs, AIGs,
SSPs, SPs and officials of the force.
The IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman appreciated the services of outgoing
officers who he said had served the force with dedication and commitment. He said
that their services to make Islamabad Police a distinctive force would be
remembered forever.
Both the officers were inducted in Islamabad Police as Assistant Sub Inspector.
The IGP appreciated the services of both officers in maintaining law and order and
ensuring effective policing measures.
The outgoing officers also appreciated the leadership qualities of the heads of the
Islamabad Police and hoped that the organization would become model police
under their guidance.
15 billion rupees mega projects are near Completion
CHAKWAL: The National Assembly Member Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dillah has said that development projects worth billions of rupees have...Read more