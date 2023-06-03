By Muhammad Din Jamal

Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, is renowned for its beautiful parks and scenic natural surroundings. The city administration has always been committed to providing its residents with well-maintained and well-equipped green spaces. In recent times, the city has witnessed significant improvements in its park infrastructure and facilities, making them more attractive and accessible to visitors.

One of the most popular parks in Islamabad is the F-9 Park, which is spread over an area of 759 acres. It is the largest park in the city and attracts a large number of visitors every day. The park is home to several walking and jogging tracks, as well as sports facilities such as basketball and tennis courts. It also features a beautiful la where visitors can enjoy boating and fishing.

Another noteworthy park in Islamabad is the Fatima Jinnah Park, which covers an area of 300 acres. The park is named after Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The park is famous for its beautiful rose garden, which boasts over 200 different varieties of roses. The park also features several walking and jogging tracks, as well as picnic areas and children’s play areas.

The Lake View Park is another popular destination for visitors to Islamabad. The park is located near Rawal Lake and offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape. The park features several walking and jogging tracks, as well as a variety of recreational activities such as boating, fishing, and horse riding. The park also has a bird aviary and a zoo where visitors can see a range of exotic animals.

In recent years, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has undertaken several initiatives to improve the city’s parks and recreational facilities. These include the installation of new play equipment, the construction of new walking and jogging tracks, and the creation of new picnic areas. The city administration has also increased the number of security personnel in the parks to ensure the safety of visitors.

Islamabad’s parks are among the city’s most treasured assets, offering residents and visitors a chance to relax and enjoy nature in a peaceful and serene environment.

With continued investment and development, these parks will remain a vital part of the city’s social and cultural fabric for years to come