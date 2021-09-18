ISLAMABAD: Several areas of the country received intermittent heavy and light rainfall including the capital city.

Islamabad, Murree, Azad Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dopatta and other areas received rainfall turning the weather pleasant in the region.

Punjab’s Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Narowal districts could likely to receive rainfall, weather officials said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in southeastern Sindh, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, and Kashmir.

According to the Met Office, mostly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the Sindh. However, thunderstorm and light rain has been expected at isolated places in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.

Sanghar, Badin and adjoining areas also expected to receive light rainfall with thunderstorm.

Earlier, the PMD had forecast isolated rainfall in Sindh’s eastern districts with dust and thunderstorms under the influence of a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin districts under the influence of this weather system likely to receive rainfall.