In numerous important Pakistani cities, the well-known ride-hailing app Uber is ceasing operations. In five cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Peshawar, the ride-sharing app has now announced that it will cease operations. As of right now, the termination is in effect.

You will now see a message saying that Uber is no longer offered in your city if you attempt to use it in any of the aforementioned cities. It instructs you to use Careem, which Uber acquired back in 2020, to make a ride reservation instead.

Here is a screenshot for your review.

Not every user will get the identical prompt, but some users will see greyed-out alternatives for booking a ride. The notice “Unfortunately, Uber is now unavailable in your location” will appear when you attempt to book a ride.

For more information, we’ve been in touch with Uber. Once we receive a response in writing, we will update you with more details.