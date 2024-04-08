The Islamabad High Court sought a report from the authorities on Bushra Bibi’s failure to meet Imran Khan.

Bushra Bibi’s request for implementation of the court decision was filed for not meeting her husband Imran Khan.

Islamabad High Court Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the case related to the implementation of the decision to meet PTI founder Imran Khan in Bushra Bibi jail, in which State Counsel Abdul Rahman from the Advocate General Office appeared in the court.

Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb inquired why the court order was not implemented.

The court directed the State Council to inform the concerned authorities today, to report to the Chief Commissioner’s Office, jail authorities and other parties.

Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb remarked that politics is being done on both sides, he will hear the case and decide after Eid.

It should be noted that in the last hearing, the court had directed to meet PTI founder Bashree Bibi and also ordered to meet both on Eid.