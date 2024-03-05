The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Information on a petition against the closure of social media site X.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition against the closure of X.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice asked if X is closed. To this the petitioner’s counsel replied that X is closed from February 17.

Justice Amir Farooq asked the petitioner’s lawyer if this matter was also in the Sindh High Court, what happened to it? The lawyer replied that a hearing on the contempt petition is to be held in the Sindh High Court today.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court issued notices to PTA and Ministry of Information for next week.

It should be noted that access to the social media platform X has been blocked in the country since February 17. Due to the shutdown of the social media platform, users are facing difficulties, while most of the users of X are forced to use the social media app through VPN. .