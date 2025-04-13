ISLAMABAD: A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a member of the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench, will hear a petition related to the dispute over the seniority of judges in the Islamabad High Court at 11:30 am tomorrow.

A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has been scheduled to hear seven constitutional petitions filed before it to declare Justice Sarfaraz Dogar as a senior judge of the Islamabad High Court, transfer three judges from other high courts to the Islamabad High Court and prevent the transferred judges from working.

A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will hear the petition at 11:30 am tomorrow. The bench includes Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Salahuddin Pahanwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmed.

Various petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against the declaration of Justice Sarfaraz Dogar as a senior judge of the Islamabad High Court. Five judges, including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court, have approached the Supreme Court against the seniority list.

An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court against the transfer of three judges in the Islamabad High Court. The seniority list for declaring Justice Sarfaraz Dogar as a senior judge of the Islamabad High Court has also been challenged in the constitutional petitions.

A total of seven constitutional petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court in this regard.