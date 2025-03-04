ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court Islamabad has rejected the bail applications of all 22 PTI workers arrested in connection with the November 26 protest case.Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Gondal had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments, which was announced today (Tuesday).

The decision pertains to post-arrest bail pleas of the detained PTI workers, who remain in judicial custody.

A case against them was registered at Ramna Police Station for their involvement in the protest.