ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Shehbaz Gill is accused of encouraging the populace to rebel against institutions, and the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Monday issued an order for the beginning of proceedings against him.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also instructed by Additional District & Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas to detain Dr. Gill anytime she is spotted in any airport. Furthermore, it gave the head of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) instructions to block his CNIC.

The court ordered that an advertising be placed outside the accused’s homes in Islamabad and Faisalabad because he refused to participate in the ongoing trial.

Additionally, it has been mandated that a report on Gill’s property be provided by the deputy commissioners of both cities within 30 days.

The court was also informed that Dr. Gill was the subject of a non-bailable warrant and that despite numerous attempts to apprehend him, he eluded capture by evading extradition. The case will be heard on July 26 as set by the court.