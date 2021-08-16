ISLAMABAD: A local court extended judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer, prime accused in Noor Mukadam murder case, on Monday. The plea with regard to the court order about accused Zahir Jaffer was produced to the duty judge in the judicial magistrate’s court at Islamabad district and sessions court.

The court extended judicial remand of the accused till August 30. Accused Zahir Jaffer was kept at the lock-up and not produced before the court. He will be shifted to Adiala Jail from the lock-up.

Six co-accused in the case will be produced before the court later. The court had yesterday granted one day’s physical remand of the accused.

Police had arrested six people including owner and staffers at a psychiatric rehabilitation center for their alleged role in facilitating Zahir Jaffar, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam.

“They allegedly concealed evidence in Noor Mukadam murder with the support of Tahir Jaffer’s parents,” police sources said. On July 20, in a grisly murder incident, Noor, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

A forensic report on Wednesday revealed that Noor Mukadam was raped by Zahir Jaffar before being brutally killed. The rape was confirmed in the forensic report as the DNA of Zahir Jaffar, matched with deceased Noor, daughter of former Pakistan envoy to South Korea.

Furthermore, the fingers prints found on the knife used to murder Noor have also matched with Jaffar’s fingerprints. The forensic report has also confirmed that the man and woman seen in the CCTV footage are Zahir Jaffar and Noor Mukadam.