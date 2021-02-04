ISLAMABAD: Two traffic cops have been fined for being absent from duty on the night of Monday when four people were killed in a Srinagar Highway car crash involving federal ombudswoman Kashmala Tariq’s son.

Assistant sub-inspector Shabbir and constable Ahmed were initially served a show-cause notice to explain their alleged absence from duty at the G-11 traffic signal where the accident occurred.

They were, subsequently, found guilty and fined Rs10,000 and Rs5,000, respectively.

Four people were killed while four others injured after a vehicle allegedly driven by the son of federal ombudswoman Kashmala Tariq crashed into another vehicle on Srinagar Highway on Monday night.

According to an FIR lodged at the Ramna police station, five men hailing from Mansehra were travelling in a Mehran which was hit by a Lexus at the G-11 traffic signal.

A motorcyclist was also injured in the accident. The FIR said the driver of the Lexus was son of Federal Ombudswoman for Protection of Women against Harassment Kashmala Tariq.