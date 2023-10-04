Former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden says that Islam has played a huge role in keeping the current Pakistan cricket team disciplined on and off the field.

The former Pakistani mentor expressed these views while commentating during the World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia in the Indian city of Hyderabad Deccan on Tuesday.

Mathew Hayden said ‘Pakistani team pays a lot of attention to the religion of Islam which is important for the players, the discipline in the Pakistani team is exemplary which I always admire, after all, discipline is needed in cricket’.

The former Australian cricketer said, ‘You have to be determined and consistent in cricket, these are all things that Islam teaches you and it represents your culture.

It should be noted that Pakistan lost their second warm-up match against Australia by 14 runs as the national team could not achieve the target of 352 runs.

The official start of the event is on October 5, in which the teams of defending champions England and New Zealand will clash with each other.

Pakistan will play its first match in the event against the Netherlands on October 6.

