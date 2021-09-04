KABUL: A delegation of senior Pakistani military officials headed by Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday arrived in Afghanistan capital for one day visit.

The security situation at the borders between Pakistan and Afghanistan is on the top of Pakistani military delegation’s agenda. “Issues relating to Pak-Afghan security, economy, and other matters will be taken up with the Taliban leadership during the visit,” sources said.

On reaching Kabul, ISI DG Faiz Hameed said that Pakistan had played its role for establishment of peace in Afghanistan and Islamabad will continue to work positively for durable peace in its neighbouring country.

The two sides will also discuss border management, especially for Afghans who cross over on a daily basis as routine and then return to their country, for the smooth operation of this facility, the sources said.

Earlier, the Taliban have heaped praise on Pakistan for its longstanding contributions towards the people of Afghanistan. Spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, hoped that Pakistan would continue its assistance.

He will meet the Taliban leadership to review multiple issues that concern both countries and will discuss the situation along the Pak-Afghan border among other issues. The ISI DG will also meet Pakistan’s envoy in Kabul to discuss the matter of repatriation and transit through Pakistan of foreign nationals and Afghans fleeing the Taliban rule.