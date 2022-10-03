On Monday, Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, charged PTI Chairman Imran Khan of wrecking the economy and told the populace that his measures would lower the value of the dollar to around 200.

During the show “Capital Talk,” he stated that the Pakistani rupee’s actual value was less than 200 versus the US dollar and that it would eventually be devalued because it is now too low.

Internationally, the dollar is strong, but “we will push it down to 200 versus our currency soon,” he said.Dar, a seasoned politician and chartered accountant, was sworn in on September 28. Since then, he has had the challenging task of stabilising an economy that has been in a tailspin for months, facing various threats from soaring inflation, a widening current account deficit, and declining reserves.

He is expected to strengthen the rupee, which today closed at Rs227.29 against the US dollar, as he has actively supported intervention in currency markets throughout his three prior tenures in the position.