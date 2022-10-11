Senator Ishaq Dar, the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, would ask the World Bank (WB) for an early release of cash and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to relax the program’s rules.The finance minister arrived in America today to meet with the IMF and the World Bank. Alongside the annual meeting, Ishaq Dar will meet with representatives from the IMF and WB.

Ishaq Dar is set to meet with representatives of the global rating agency Moody’s and the IMF to examine the state of the economy and the loan program . Regarding the most recent Moody’s credit rating, the minister added that they had complied with the findings quickly and had provided their response in a press release.

In a side meeting at the UN last month, the prime minister spoke with representatives from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund about the current flood crisis and requested aid under the program’s provisions, which they pledged to take favourably.