IS it conceivable to organize ‘free and fair’ elections while a highly regarded political figure is being held legally ineligible? Should such a vote be morally permitted? And can a government established through such an election ever rightfully claim to have the support of the people?

There are no simple remedies to these issues in a nation like Pakistan, which is rife with internal conflicts.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the caretaker prime minister, recently said that ‘free and fair’ elections are still feasible even if Imran Khan, another PTI leader, and other PTI leaders are not let Pakistan run.

He made the case that all politicians who break the law must pay a price. Technically, he is accurate, and if Pakistan had institutions that upheld the law, nobody would argue with him since the democratic process can never be sustained if just a small number of its leaders have legal standing.

We are obviously not that kind of nation, thus there needs to be more discussion on the PM’s viewpoint.

The state has recently used excessive force against Mr. Khan, his party, its loyalist officials, their supporters, and even the families of some of those supporters.

The authorities have run roughshod over fundamental rights and legal conventions in their attempt to bring down the PTI, from refusing to heed release orders to outright missing people; from storming into suspects’ houses to kidnapping their family members to forcing them to surrender.

Even the ECP has regularly broken the law to prevent the party from benefiting from having the public’s support. The PTI is significantly at a disadvantage compared to other parties as a result of this too aggressive campaign against it.The political system of Pakistan has suffered demonstrable and long-lasting damage as a result of banning parties, disqualifying influential leaders, pressuring politicians to change parties, prohibiting candidates from campaigning, and other forms of queering the election process. All of these actions were taken to ensure an electoral outcome that benefited a small number of wealthy people.

Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that removing Mr. Khan from the political scene today will benefit Pakistan in the same way that eliminating Nawaz Sharif did for the nation in 2017–18.

The perilous state of Pakistan now should serve as sufficient caution against repeating these failed historical initiatives. We shall be destined to repeat this cycle if it is not broken.