The Lahore High Court has reserved its decision on whether the petition filed to remove Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is admissible.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition filed to remove the caretaker prime minister from office.

The petitioner said that the appointment of the caretaker prime minister has become ineffective after the completion of 90 days, constitutionally Anwarul Haq Kakar is no longer the caretaker prime minister, so the court should issue orders to remove the caretaker prime minister.

On the other hand, the lawyer of the federal government requested to declare the petition inadmissible and said that such a matter is under hearing in the Supreme Court.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the Lahore High Court reserved its decision on whether the petition was admissible.