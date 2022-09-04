Pinkvilla reports that Hera Pheri 3 will shortly begin rolling the camera in preparation for a potential 2023 release.

According to a reliable source familiar with the situation, “Firoz Nadiadwala is in talks with producer Anand Pandit for Hera Pheri 3,” the site.

Although the two have been contemplating every conceivable combination and permutation to get Raju, Shyam, and Baburao back together, nothing has yet been put on writing.

In approximately a month or two, everything will become obvious through God’s grace.

It’s interesting to note that Priyadarshan, who directed the first instalment of the classic comedy smash Hera Pheri, is reportedly not being considered by the Welcome producer.

Instead, the third instalment of the franchise is being eyed by a number of major commercial Bollywood directors.

Earlier, Nadiadwala confirmed rumours that the third Hera Pheri instalment would have the same recognisable leads.

You’ll be able to view it very soon with the same cast, which includes Akshay Ji, Paresh Ji, and Suniel Ji.

The Hera Pheri series, which starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, went on to become the comedy cult of Indian cinema.