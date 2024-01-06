If the self-described Islamic State group’s allegation of participation in the Kerman bombs on Wednesday is accurate, it indicates that although the ruthless terrorist organisation may be on the decline, it is far from defeated. The tragedy claimed the lives of around ninety individuals who were attending a memorial service for general Qassem Soleimani, who was slain, in the Iranian city on the anniversary of his death. A day after the incident, IS claimed that two of its militants were behind it, despite the fact that at first it was unclear who was to blame. Although the number of casualties is among the biggest in decades, this is not the first time IS has been involved in violent operations inside Iran. The extremist group claimed responsibility for attacking a shrine in Shiraz in 2022 and the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in 2017. Muslim nations in the region should be on the lookout for a potential IS resurrection because, should the group be given the opportunity to regroup, the horrific bloodshed it committed prior to its dissolution could return to the Middle East. Furthermore, given the tremendous geopolitical unpredictability the area is currently facing, IS may exploit the mayhem to further its sinister objectives. It’s interesting to note that Iran tops the list of “targets” that Israel and IS both have. Additionally, IS was responsible for extensive killing in Syria and Iraq, both of which Israel has already targeted. In actuality, Tel Aviv still targets Syria, flagrantly flouting its sovereignty. In the meantime, IS, sometimes referred to as Daesh, is not particularly interested in the Palestinian liberation movement. Some Iranian pundits have even gone so far as to call IS an instrument of the US and Israel intended to destabilise the area. That may or may not be accurate, but Tel Aviv’s enemies are undoubtedly the same as those of the terrorist organisation. Israeli intelligence personnel have actually said with pride that they operate “from Gaza to Iran.” Muslim nations must maintain their vigilance in order to stop the Islamic State from resurrecting in the Middle East and its surrounding areas, which include Pakistan and Afghanistan. Breaking up international cells and exchanging intelligence can help achieve this. States in the region should likewise be vigilant about malicious Israeli actions, as Tel Aviv aims to create instability abroad in order to deflect criticism from the Gaza massacre.