It has recently emerged that Meta is in talks to acquire PlayAI, a leading voice-imitation AI platform.

A report by Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, said that Meta is in talks with the platform’s owners to acquire voice cloning startup PlayAI.

The move is believed to be part of Meta’s strategy to strengthen its AI research and expand features for users.

The report said that Meta aims to buy the startup’s core technology and integrate some of its staff into its existing teams.

PlayAI enables users to mimic various human voices for use in artificial intelligence applications, including customer service. The company has raised $23.5 million in funding to date, including from 500 Startups, Kindred Ventures, Race Capital, 500 Global and Soma Capital.

Meta currently allows content creators to build their own chatbots on its platforms and recently added video editing tools to its Meta AI assistant. The acquisition of the voice cloning firm will enable the company to add voice capabilities to its creative tools.

Meta declined to comment, while Play AI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.