Indian media claims that Pakistan’s blockbuster drama serial ‘Humsafar’ will soon be staged as a theater play in India.

According to the Indian news outlet ‘Times Now’, Indian actor Imran Zahid told the media that he has approached the organizers of the Pakistani TV channel to turn Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s drama ‘Humsafar’ into a theater production.

In his conversation, Imran Zahid said, “I have sought legal permission from Momina Duraid, the founder of Momina Duraid Productions, to adapt ‘Humsafar’ for theater, and she has given me a positive response.”

The Indian actor added that he also contacted Sultana Siddiqui, who showed interest in the theater adaptation.

He further stated that after receiving legal permission, they will begin working on the theater production.

All actors involved will be working voluntarily, without any compensation, as the goal is not to earn money from the production.

Imran Zahid expressed hope that once all the matters are settled, they will finalize the project and announce the theater dates afterward.

It should be noted that in 2011, ‘Humsafar’, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, broke many popularity records on pakistani television.

The drama remains fresh in people’s minds and was highly popular not only in Pakistan but also in India and Bangladesh.