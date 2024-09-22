California: Technology giant Google is going to release an update to its Google Password Manager that will allow users to associate multiple devices with passkeys.

Until now, users could save passkeys in Google Password Manager on Android, so its use across devices was limited. It was possible to use passkeys on other devices but it required users to scan a QR code.

This update will provide the ability to save passwords with Google Password Manager on Windows, MacOS, Linux and Android. It is currently in beta testing for Chrome OS. Google also says that iOS support is ‘coming soon’.

Once saved, Passkey is automatically connected to other devices using Google Password Manager. The company says this data is end-to-end encrypted, so it would be very difficult for someone to break in and steal the information.

Note that the passkey is slightly different from the password. A passkey is a digital credential that allows users to sign in to an account without using a password. The company has been using passkeys in its software suite since last year.