ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 25755 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44193 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.25 feet, which was 53.25 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 13400 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1135.00 feet, which was 85.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10153 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as16131 , 15441 and 20020 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13040 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.