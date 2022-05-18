<!-- wp:image {"id":100252,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-354.jpeg" alt="IRSA" class="wp-image-100252"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Indus River System Authority <\/a>(IRSA) Wednesday released 196799 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 183553 cusecs.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Indus River at Tarbela Dam <\/a>was 1411.70 feet, which was 49.07 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 86200 and100000 cusecs respectively.<br>The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1086.50 feet, which was 36.05 feet higher than its dead<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> level of 1050 feet<\/a> whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34077 and 33523 cusecs respectively.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 125334 ,97737 and 40605 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 31000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32276 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->