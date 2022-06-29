ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) discharged 199937 cusecs of water on Wednesday with an input of 202295 cases from various rim stations.

The Jhelum River at Mangla Dam had a water level of 1097.95 feet, which was 47.95 feet over its dead level of 1,050 feet, according to information provided by IRSA. The inflow and outflow of water were measured at 48032 and 46474 cusecs, respectively.

It was noted that 89988, 97709, and 70410 cuases of water were released in Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur, respectively. Similar to this, 38963 cusecs of water from the Chenab River were discharged at Marala and a total of 26500 cusecs of water from the Kabul River were released at Nowshera.