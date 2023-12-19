KARACHI: Irregularities have been revealed in the procurement of furniture for government schools in Sindh.

The government has started an investigation into the purchase of furniture in the last 3 years for which a 4-member investigation committee headed by the School Education Department has been formed to investigate the purchase of furniture.

According to the documents, furniture worth one billion 847.854 thousand rupees was purchased for government schools.

Furniture worth 583.676 thousand rupees was also bought for secondary schools, while this furniture was bought for 1.26 crore 41 lakh 78 thousand rupees for primary schools.