The newly elected Prime Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris, announced the recognition of Palestine.

Speaking at an event in Galloway, Ireland, Simon Harris called for a cease-fire in Gaza and aid to Gaza.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu let me say this today, we are fed up with your actions, now stop the war and secure access of aid.

Simon Harris said that my friends we need a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine live together in peace and security.

“Tonight from Galloway I stress that Ireland is ready to recognize the state of Palestine,” he added.

The Palestinian intellectual Wilkhari Walid Daqqa, imprisoned for 38 years in an Israeli prison, died

It should be noted that Ireland has long been a voice for the rights of the Palestinian people and has consistently called for the end of the occupation of the Palestinian territories and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

This statement by the Prime Minister indicates Ireland’s willingness to take concrete steps to advance the Palestinian cause and achieve a just and lasting solution to the conflict.