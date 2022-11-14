On Monday in Lahore, Pakistan overcame Ireland by six wickets to tie the three-match women’s T20I series.Due to rain, the game was shortened to 17 overs per side.Pakistan completed the 119-run chase in 16 overs with the loss of four wickets.

Javeria Khan, who batted first, scored the most runs with 35 runs in 39 balls, followed by Nida Dar with 28 runs in 25 balls . Ayesha Naseem led her team to victory with a quick-fire unbeaten cameo of 25 runs in 12 balls, helped by a four and two sixes.

Three Pakistani hitters were run out during the run chase, making Ireland’s Arlene Kelly the only successful bowler with a 1-18 in three overs.Earlier, Pakistan had limited Ireland to 118-7 in 17 overs after opting to bowl first.

Amy Hunter led Ireland in scoring with 36 runs in 39 balls, three of which were boundaries.Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu each claimed two wickets for Pakistan.

Due to her outstanding all-around performance, Nida Dar won the prize for player of the match.At the same location, the third T20I will be played on November 16.It should be mentioned that Pakistan swept the ODI series 3-0 before the T20I series.

Squads

Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Bismah Maroof (c), Ghulam Fatima, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, and Umm-e-Hani are Pakistan

Laura Delany (captain), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh, and Sophie MacMahon are all from Ireland.