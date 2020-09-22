Iran’s UN ambassador slams US’ move to impose sanctions on Tehran

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that UN sanctions against Iran were “back in effect”, citing a so-called “snapback mechanism” – envisaged under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the US exited in 2 Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, denounced the recent decision of the administration of US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Iran, slamming it as “a clear sign of desperation”.

Ravanchi also addressed “US recent failures in UN”, apparently referring to the UN Security Council’s rejection of a US resolution attempting to prolong the Iranian arms embargo and opposition at the UN to Pompeo’s earlier statement that international sanctions on Iran were “back in effect”.According to Ravanchi, US failures in the UN “only added to US isolation”, stressing that the US will never see the return of terminated resolutions “for—in int’l law—they are nonexistent”.