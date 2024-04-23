President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi reached Lahore.

Upon arrival in Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz warmly welcomed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, on this occasion, Senator Pervez Rashid, Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja, Provincial Ministers Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin, Chaudhry Shafia, Chief Secretary, IG The police and Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahidfar were present along with other officials.

The President of Iran will spend half a day in Lahore today where he will have meetings with the Chief Minister of Punjab and other officials after which he will leave for Karachi.

President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi visited Allama Iqbal’s shrine where he laid flowers and recited Fatiha.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will stay in Karachi for one day where he will have meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Kamran Tesori, and others after which he will leave tomorrow.

On the occasion of the visit to Lahore and Karachi, a public holiday has been declared today in both cities.

It should be noted that Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has come to Pakistan on a three-day visit where he was received by Federal Minister Riyaz Pirzada in Islamabad yesterday, after which the Iranian President reached the Prime Minister’s House where he was given a guard of honor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave lunch in honor of the Iranian President while he also met President Asif Zardari